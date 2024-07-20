Live
- Medical professors in S.Korea warn of boycotting junior doctors' training amid standoff
- School children to get eggs four days a week in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
- People advised to call for help
- Minister hailed for safe return of 65 devotees
- Rain or Shine: Unlock Fabulous Hair with These Monsoon-Proof Tips and Products
- One drowns in Errakaluva flood
- Understanding Pediatric Brain Tumours: Types and symptoms
- Flood-hit people urged to move to relief centres
- Sayantani Ghosh reveals passion for dance
- New DIG for Kurnool takes charge
Kurnool : Dr Koya Praveen, new Deputy Inspector General (DIG), assured to put a check on faction fights, besides being available to the public. Addressing the media, after assuming charge here on Friday, he said that maintaining law and order will be his first priority and sought coordination of police personnel of four districts - Kurnool, Kadapa, Nandyal and Annamaiah for the purpose.
Dr Koya Praveen is a resident of Polavaram village in West Godavari district. He completed MBBS at Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College in 2004 and was selected for IPS in 2009. After training, he worked as Assault Commander Greyhounds at Khazi Peta, Parvathipuram, Warangal and Officer on Special Duty in Vizianagaram.
