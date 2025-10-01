Live
- LoP Satheesan raises questions on Sabarimala gold plating; former CPI-M TDB president also joins
- Madharasi OTT Release Date October 3, 2025 | Watch Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil Movie Online
- RSS Centenary: PM Modi Highlights Role Of Sangh In Freedom Struggle, Releases Coin And Stamp
- Apple’s Upcoming Launches Hint at M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro 2
- BMW Ventures IPO Share Price Debut 2025 | Listing Price & Subscription Details
- New Flight Service Launched from Rajahmundry to Tirupati
- Beats Powerbeats Fit Launched in India: ANC, Sweat Resistance, and 30-Hour Battery
- Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Check Online on BSE & Bigshare
- Dussehra 2025: Date, Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
- PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to reach 30,000 homes in Coimbatore by 2027
New Flight Service Launched from Rajahmundry to Tirupati
Highlights
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has inaugurated a new flight service connecting Rajahmundry to Tirupati, enhancing travel options for residents of the joint Godavari districts.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has inaugurated a new flight service connecting Rajahmundry to Tirupati, enhancing travel options for residents of the joint Godavari districts. The minister participated virtually from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Delhi, alongside MP Purandeswari. Operated by Alliance Air, the service will commence as scheduled from the 2nd, with flights available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
In a separate event, Rammohan Naidu paid tribute to the late Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, honouring his legacy by offering homage to Balayogi's portrait in the Central Hall of the Old Parliament Building.
Next Story