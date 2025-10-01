New Flight Service Launched from Rajahmundry to Tirupati

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has inaugurated a new flight service connecting Rajahmundry to Tirupati, enhancing travel options for residents of the joint Godavari districts. The minister participated virtually from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Delhi, alongside MP Purandeswari. Operated by Alliance Air, the service will commence as scheduled from the 2nd, with flights available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

In a separate event, Rammohan Naidu paid tribute to the late Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, honouring his legacy by offering homage to Balayogi's portrait in the Central Hall of the Old Parliament Building.