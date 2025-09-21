New GST rates to benefit all sections of people

Visakhapatnam: The new GST reforms will benefit all sections of people in the country, asserted BJP Andhra Pradesh president PVN Madhav. Highlighting the advantages of the two –slab GST system introduced by the Union government in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Madhav stated that the Prime Minister provided relief to the common man through GST rate cuts.

By slashing two GST slabs, the BJP state president said that the Centre aims to implement a ‘one nation, one tax’ system. “As part of the exercise, the Union government introduced two-slab GST which is going to benefit all sections of people across the country,” he reiterated. Beginning September 22, the new GST reforms are going to benefit 140 crore people in India, Madhav informed.

The decisions and reforms taken by the NDA government places India’s economy on the top gear, reiterated the BJP state president. “Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, India is steering towards tremendous growth in aviation, railway agriculture, industry and pharma sectors,” he said, adding that India has grown to the extent of exporting products.

With the GST rates, Madhav opined that the Indian economy is going to improve drastically in a transparent manner. “When the new GST reforms were floated, they were welcomed by all sections without any resistance,” he recalled. From a weak economy, India aims to become the third-largest economy next, Madhav stressed, highlighting how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on making the nation self-reliant through ‘Aatma nirbharta’ by bringing down the dependence on imports. A PowerPoint presentation was given on how the new GST rates are going to ease the burden of the common man.

BJP state secretary Kethineni Surendra Mohan, Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president MMN Parasurama Raju, Mahila Morcha district unit president U Sujatha Raj and party leaders P Srinivas Babu, Suhasini Anand, among others, were present.