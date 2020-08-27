New guidelines issued for repatriation of foreign returnees to India

The government has issued guidelines for those coming to from abroad. The Center is operating flights under the name Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians from abroad due to Corona Effect. The Union Civil Aviation Department has issued new guidelines for passengers on Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble flights. They are also being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the guidelines issued

● The Union Home Ministry will decide which category of people are eligible to travel.

● A list of those eligible for foreign travel will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

● Such persons should apply to the Civil Aviation Department or the concerned authorized agency for the required documents

● Travel must be on non-scheduled flights permitted by the Department of Civil Aviation.

● Indian sailors and crews wishing to work on overseas cruise ships are required to travel on aircraft owned by their owners or on non-scheduled flights operated by the Department of Civil Aviation

● Travel expenses should be borne by the passengers.

● Thermal scanning is mandatory for all passengers. Only those who do not have any features are allowed to travel.

● It is mandatory for flight attendants and all passengers to wear masks and keep their hands clean while flying.

● All Air Transport Bubbles Passenger details should be prepared by the respective airlines and sent to the concerned Indian / Embassy Governments with a copy to the respective State / Union Governments.

● Details of all flights / ships arriving from abroad must be published online at least two days in advance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

● All passengers are required to submit a guarantee document that they are responsible for their own travel.

● Passengers entering through the country's borders must also follow similar rules.

● Follow all regulations and quarantine guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health