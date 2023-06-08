Live
- WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's record of most Test centuries against India
- Long Covid can impact fatigue, quality of life worse than some cancers: Study
- Delhi court dismisses bizman Arun Pillai's bail plea in excise policy case
- Tata Power Renewable Energy subsidiary receives Letter of Award to set up 966MW Round-the-clock (RTC) Hybrid Renewable Power Project for Tata Steel
- Motion Poster Revealed!
- Mahindra launches its first Dual-Fuel small commercial vehicle, the new Supro CNG Duo; Price starts at ₹6.32 lakh
- MHA sanctions Rs 101.75 cr relief package for people displaced in Manipur violence
- 'India, Serbia have huge potential for trade & investment': President Murmu
- Air India flight to San Francisco: Airline to refund ticket fare to all 216 passengers
- New Medical Colleges for AP Telangana
New Medical Colleges for AP Telangana
The central government has sanctioned 12 medical colleges for Telangana and five for Andhra Pradesh.
New Delhi: The central government has sanctioned 12 medical colleges for Telangana and five for Andhra Pradesh. Each of these medical colleges will have 150 seats from academic session 2023-24.
The new medical colleges in Telangana will be set up at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad by Arundhati trust. In Medchal, CMR trust and in Warangal Colombo trust would set up the medical colleges. The other nine medical colleges will be government medical colleges and would come up in Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Asifabad, Nirmal, Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon.
In Andhra Pradesh the new medical colleges would be set up in Eluru, Machlipatnam, Nandyal, Rajahmundry and Vijayanagaram. All these five colleges would be government colleges.