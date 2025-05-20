New office bearers elected for AIYF

Tirupati: Raushan Kumar Sinha has been elected as the president, Sukjinder Mahesari as the general secretary of AIYF in its 17th national conference held in Tirupati on Monday.

Disclosing the newly elected office bearers of the national unit, the outgoing general secretary, Thirumalai Raman said the newly elected office bearers include Bharathi, Pradeep Sethi, Himanshu and Arthi Redekar (Vice-presidents), TT Jismon, Harish Bala, Dr Syed Valli Ullah Khadiri and Parchuru Rajendra Babu (Secretaries).

He said the 17th national conference also elected a new general council and national working committee.

The conference resolved to organise nation-wide signature campaign aimed to collect five crore signatures in July to press for the electoral reforms and also will organise a long march from October demanding the Union government to enact Bhagat Sing National Employment Guarantee Act(BNEGA) to provide relief to the unemployed youth.

AIYF former general secretary D Raja, Indrajit Gupta, CPI national secretary K Narayana, State secretary Rama Krishna, Santhosh Kumar Lenin Babu were present.