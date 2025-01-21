New panchayat cluster grade system in offing

Mangalagiri: Stressing on the need for ensuring uninterrupted services to the rural populace through village panchayats, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials of the department to overcome the problem of staff shortage.

Pawan Kalyan was reviewing the existing cluster grade division of village panchayats at the camp office here on Monday. Principal secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, commissioner Krishna Teja and other officials also participated in the meeting.

The present system of cluster is based upon the revenue of the village panchayats. However, the Deputy Chief Minister suggested the division of the cluster grades based on on the population also. There is need to prepare new guidelines by undertaking massive changes in the village panchayat cluster system.

The officials pointed out the problems of old cluster system in the appointment of the staff based on revenue and population. The meeting discussed the appointment of the staff based on the new cluster grades by coordinating the staff of the village panchayats and village secretariats.

It was concluded that there would be sufficient staff to provide infrastructure, implementation of welfare schemes, drinking water supply, maintenance of streetlights, internal roads and sanitation.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested the formation of a committee to prepare recommendations after studying these problems.

The committee would be formed with four higher officials from panchayat raj department which would study the revenue of panchayats in all the 26 districts and population and submit a report to the government on Panchayat cluster grades.