New property tax system only to ensure transparency: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday said that the State government was taking loans only to implement development projects and facilitate State's growth.

Speaking to the media here, Botcha said the State government has proposed a new tax system only to bring about transparency. The Minister said the YSRCP was elected to power in 2019 elections following the mistakes committed by Chandrababu Naidu during his five-year rule.

Botcha said Naidu is yet to realise why the people defeated his party in 2019. The Minister said Naidu had always ignored the welfare of people of the State and failed to protect their interests.

The Minister said the YSRCP government is committed to the welfare of the people. In order to improve the living standards of the people, the government has introduced various welfare schemes.

The State government has initiated changes in the sectors of education and health following a strategy, he said and condemned the baseless allegations made against the government by the TDP chief.

Botcha described the rise in loans taken by the State as a natural process as the government was implementing several schemes for the welfare of different sections of people.

Referring to MANSAS Trust, Botcha alleged that senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju had earlier written a letter to the State government to abolish the trust as he was against his brother Anand Gajapathi Raju continuing as chairman of the trust.

However, as Anand had requested the government not to merge the trust with the State government, the government allowed the trust to remain as an autonomous body.