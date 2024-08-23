New sand policy rollout from Sept 11: Collector

Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, sand distribution, Tirupati/ Chittoor: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subba Rayudu jointly addressed the media on Thursday evening, outlining significant measures taken by the new government to ensure transparent distribution of sand to the public. Addressing the media, the Collector said that the government has prioritised making sand accessible to people without seeking revenue.

Under this free sand policy, 1.16 lakh metric tons of sand have already been distributed through five depots in the district, with an additional 63,000 metric tons currently available in Adivikodiambedu. Citizens must book a time slot at one of ten designated secretariats, register their vehicle and pay a nominal fee before collecting sand from the depots.

Only registered vehicles will be permitted to enter the sand reaches and the transportation rates will be publicly available in all relevant offices. The state government plans to officially implement the free sand policy from September 11, with an additional one lakh metric tons of sand to be made available in Naidupet mandal near Kaluvakuru village within two weeks. SP L Subba Rayudu stressed that strict actions will be taken to prevent illegal sand transportation. He highlighted that quality, quantity, price and timing are key factors being monitored. To further curb illegal activities, SEB and police officials have been tasked with vigilant enforcement.

The district control room and state toll-free numbers were provided for the public to report any complaints regarding sand distribution. District Control Room No: 08772999077 and the State Toll-Free Number: 18004256035.

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Chittoor, Collector Sumit Kumar stated that 1.84 lakh metric tonnes of sand is currently available across three depots in the district. To regulate sand distribution, a committee comprising officials from the transport, mines, and related departments has been formed.

So far, 58,000 metric tonnes of sand have been sold in the district, generating an income of Rs 91 lakh. Authorities have seized 74 vehicles involved in illegal sand transport, each carrying 4-5 metric tonnes of sand, resulting in the collection of approximately Rs 3.5 lakh in fees. He assured that there is sufficient sand stock for the next 80 days, with 1,500 metric tonnes available for sale daily from two depots. Residents can purchase sand by paying cash and obtaining a receipt at the secretariat.

SP Manikanta Chandolu was also present.