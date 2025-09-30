New terminal soon at Vij airport: Ram Mohan

Vijayawada: Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Café at Vijayawada International Airport (Gannavaram), aimed at providing passengers with affordable snacks and drinking water. Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Civil Aviation Board directors also took part in the programme.

Following the inauguration, the minister and the MP unveiled the café’s menu card and personally served tea and samosas to passengers. They also planted saplings on the airport premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu said that India’s aviation sector has undergone revolutionary progress in the last decade. “Ten years ago, the country had only 74 airports. Today, there are 160 operational airports, thanks to the government’s connectivity initiatives. Air travel is no longer a luxury; even people from smaller towns can now fly at affordable prices,” he said.

Highlighting the steady growth in passenger traffic at Vijayawada Airport, the minister announced that the new terminal building would be inaugurated within the next 2–3 months. “Equipped with modern facilities, Vijayawada International Airport will soon gain special recognition across the country,” he asserted.

He stressed that airport development is not just about runways and terminals but also about ensuring affordable amenities for the common man. “Passenger feedback shows that high rates at airports are a major concern. We are working to address this immediately,” he added.

Recalling that the first UDAN Yatri Café was launched at Mumbai Airport, the Minister said the concept would now be expanded across the country. “Our plan is to provide quality food at low prices in all major airports,” he revealed. Vijayawada MP Sivanath welcomed the initiative and said the falling airfares have encouraged middle-class passengers to choose air travel. He noted that while the Vijayawada terminal construction had earlier been delayed, the project is now progressing rapidly.

He also announced that new flight services to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Kochi, and Pune would be launched soon. “With young leaders like Minister Ram Mohan Naidu driving aviation forward, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat and Chief Minister M Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra @ 2047 would surely be realised,” the MP remarked.

Among those present at the event were AAI HR Dr H Srinivas, Operations Member Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director M Lakshmikant Reddy, and other officials.