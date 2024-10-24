New TIDCO chief vows houses to all eligible poor

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP TIDCO) chairman Vemulapati Ajay Kumar said he would strive to provide housing to all eligible poor in towns and municipal corporations in the state.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had nominated him to the prestigious post of TIDCO chairman because of trust in him and stated that he would discharge his duties with responsibility.

Ajay Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the chairman of the APTIDCO at the TIDCO office at the NTR administrative block in RTC bus complex.

He thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana.

Later, speaking to the media, the new chairman said his family members are his strength and would discharge his duties with dedication.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh attended the oath taking ceremony and congratulated Ajay Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Durgesh said CM Chandrababu Naidu had given the nominated post to Ajay Kumar for the services in the past. He alleged the YSRCP government had not completed the TIDCO houses in the last five years.

Parliament member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs L Naga Madhavi, MLC P Hari Prasad and leaders of the TDP and JSP attended the oath taking ceremony.