New TTD Trust Board to meet in Tirumala today

Tirumala: The newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, led by Chairman B Rajagopal Naidu, will convene its inaugural meeting on Monday at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. The meeting, coming after a change in the State government, is expected to address several key issues impacting temple operations and devotee services.

One of the prominent topics likely to be discussed is the revival of the time slot Sudarshan token system for Srivari darshan. First implemented during IV Subba Rao’s tenure as executive officer, the system allows devotees to receive a token indicating their allocated darshan time. Instead of waiting for hours in the queue complex, devotees can explore nearby temples or attractions and return to Tirumala at the scheduled time.

Chairman Naidu has reportedly held discussions with TTD’s IT team to explore the feasibility of reintroducing the system. The proposal aims to enhance devotee convenience and is expected to be a focal point of Monday’s deliberations.

The board may also consider allowing devotees additional seconds for darshan after enduring long waiting periods. The Chairman has expressed interest in improving the darshan experience and the logistics of this enhancement are anticipated to be part of the meeting’s agenda.

Amid growing demands from MLAs, including those from Telangana, the board is expected to deliberate on providing elected representatives more priority access to darshan. This contentious issue has drawn attention from political circles and could lead to a significant policy decision.

TTD has vowed to address incidents of religious propaganda in Tirumala, which have raised concerns about the sanctity of the temple town. Chairman Naidu reiterated a zero-tolerance approach and the board may implement stricter guidelines to prevent such activities.

The Srivani Trust scheme, which generates over Rs 500 crore annually for TTD, is unlikely to see immediate decisions as a vigilance inquiry into its operations is ongoing. Similarly, alleged irregularities in engineering works under the previous government are on the radar. Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has proposed forming a five-member subcommittee to investigate the misuse of funds, with a formal decision expected during the meeting.

As the first meeting under a new government, Monday’s session is expected to set the tone for the TTD’s operational priorities and reforms.