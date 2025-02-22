New V-C vows to extend education beyond classrooms

Rajamahendravaram: In a gesture of goodwill and professional collaboration, Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent S Rahul met Prof S Prasanna Sree, who recently took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU).

The meeting took place on Friday at the university’s headquarters, where Rahul extended his congratulations and best wishes for her tenure. During the interaction, Superintendent Rahul emphasised the need for psychology experts to help in conducting mental development and rehabilitation programmes for jail inmates.

He highlighted the importance of psychological counselling in improving prisoner well-being, mental health and reintegration into society post-release. To this end, he requested the university’s support in providing psychology professors and experts to conduct training sessions.

Furthermore, he sought the university’s collaboration in enhancing educational opportunities for inmates. Various skill development and academic programmes are being conducted in prison to help prisoners acquire knowledge and vocational skills, thereby enabling them to lead better lives after their sentences. He expressed hope that Adikavi Nannaya University could play a crucial role in strengthening these initiatives through academic resources and expertise.

In response, Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanna Sree expressed her support, assuring that the university would explore ways to extend academic and psychological assistance to the prison’s rehabilitation programmes. She emphasised the university’s commitment to social responsibility and education beyond conventional classrooms.

The discussion marked the beginning of a potential academic-prison collaboration aimed at reforming and empowering inmates through education and mental wellness programmes.