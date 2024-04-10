New YSRCP office inaugurated in Brahmana Kraka

A new YSR Congress party office was inaugurated in Brahmana kraka, under the leadership of ZPTC member Medarametla Sivalilamma, in Jaladanki Mandal. The inauguration was attended by Mekapati Abhinava Reddy, who emphasized the need for the party members to work diligently and increase their support base in the region. Reddy urged the party ranks to strive towards bringing in a majority of eight thousand from Chaladanki Mandal, without any decrease.

Various notable party members including Velamuru Sridhar Reddy, Vanteru Govardhan Reddy, Tummala Venkatrami Reddy, Tummala Srinivasa Reddy, Dronadula Krishna Reddy, Dronadula Tirumala Reddy, Gaddam Venkateswar Reddy, Kunam Maheshwar Reddy, Velamuru Chaitanya, Chejarla Harigarugaru, Tummala Srikanth Reddy, Banka Venkata Ramanaiah, and Butti Nageswara Rao were present at the event, alongside the local villagers who participated in large numbers. The opening of the party office signifies a strengthened presence and commitment to furthering the party's objectives in the region.