NGO Assn condemns terrorist attack

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh NGO Association district president D Satyanarayana Reddy and Secretary P Ramesh called for every citizen to unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, describing the assault on innocent tourists and the loss of lives as inhumane. To express deep condolences to the families of the victims, including those from Nellore district’s Kavali, such as the family of Madhusudan Rao and other Indian families affected by the attack, and to denounce the terrorist act, the AP NGO Association organised a candlelight rally on Monday evening at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana Reddy said the terrorist attack has deeply shaken the hearts of the nation’s people. He expressed profound sympathy for the families of those who lost their lives and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.

P Ramesh, speaking at the event, described the Pahalgam terrorist attack as an inhumane act and strongly condemned the manner in which the terrorists carried out the assault. He urged the central government to take stringent action against terrorists and their supporters to prevent such incidents in the future. He also emphasised the need to commend the bravery of soldiers who guard the borders day and night, challenging terrorists to ensure the nation’s safety and security. City branch president CVR Prasad stated that the barbaric act of terrorists attacking tourists and claiming innocent lives in the serene valley of Kashmir, known for its peaceful environment, has disturbed every Indian. He paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the attack.