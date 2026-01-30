Bengaluru airport among three to get awards at Wings India 2026

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport was named best airport in the above 25 million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category, Pune Aerodrome topped the 10–25 MPPA bracket, and Lucknow International Airport was recognised in the 5–10 MPPA category.

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was named Best Aerodrome of the Year at the Wings India 2026 awards, organised by the Civil Aviation Ministry, while Air India was adjudged best in the domestic connectivity category. The awards were presented by Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd–Star Air was named the winner in the regional/UDAN connectivity category. InterGlobe Aviation Limited was awarded Best Aviation Service Provider, while the cargo services category was jointly won by Air India Limited and WFS (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd. Wings India 2026 recognised excellence across the aviation ecosystem, honouring the best in the industry at a grand ceremony. The Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, presented the awards to the winners, the department said in a post on ‘X’.

“From airports and airlines to manufacturing and services, the awards celebrated outstanding contributions that are shaping the future of Indian aviation,” it further said.

“The convergence of global and domestic stakeholders reflected the sector’s collective commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence for tomorrow,” it added.

Begumpet Airport is hosting Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest biennial civil aviation event, running until January 31.