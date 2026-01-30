Entry block for Sulvadi poison case accused to avert unrest at MM Hills

More than six years after the Sulvadi poison prasada tragedy that claimed 17 lives, the case continues to evoke strong public sentiment in Chamarajanagar district.

On Thursday, the Hanur taluk administration barred Immadi Mahadevaswamy, a key accused in the case, from entering Male Mahadeshwara Hills, anticipating protests and possible disturbances to public order. The prohibitory order was issued by Hanur Tahsildar Chaitra after victims’ families, local villagers and devotees of the Saluru Brihanmatha submitted petitions opposing Mahadevaswamy’s participation in a religious programme. The annual aradhana of the late seer Sri Mahadevaswamy was being held at the matha, and the accused, who is currently out on bail, was expected to attend.

Petitioners warned that Mahadevaswamy’s presence could inflame sentiments among devotees and survivors of the tragedy, potentially leading to clashes, damage to matha property and threats to public safety. Considering the sensitivity of the situation, the administration decided to deny him entry and directed police to ensure strict compliance. He was subsequently sent back to Bengaluru.

The Sulvadi incident occurred in 2018 during a shankusthapana ceremony for the temple gopura at Kichchugutti Maramma temple in Sulvadi village. Poisoned prasada distributed during the event resulted in the death of 17 devotees, while over 100 others suffered severe health complications. Survivors have repeatedly stated that the physical and psychological impact of the incident continues to haunt them.

Investigations led to the arrest of several accused after Rajamma confessed to poisoning the prasada. Police registered an FIR against six individuals, including Immadi Mahadevaswamy, who was associated with temple management. The probe was carried out by multiple teams under senior police supervision.

Although legal proceedings are ongoing and the accused has obtained bail, the administration stressed that the latest order does not prejudge the case. “The restriction has been imposed only to maintain peace, protect lives and prevent any untoward incident during the religious programme,” officials said.

The episode highlights the lasting scars left by the Sulvadi tragedy and the challenges authorities face in balancing legal rights with public sentiment and safety. Police continue to monitor the situation closely.