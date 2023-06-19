NGOs Association claims credit on SOPs announced by govt

Srikakulam: APNGOs Association leaders are claiming credit on SOPs announced by the government recently to woo employees.

The state government announced to regularise services of contract employees working in various departments and also announced other SOPs to employees recently.

In this backdrop, the APNGOs Association leaders said that it is result of our efforts and hard work to convince the government for the last several years by adopting different modes.

On Sunday, the APNGOs Association and employees’ unions’ joint action committee (JAC) leaders and members organised a preparatory meeting in Srikakulam to conduct felicitation programme for all ruling party ministers and MLAs in Srikakulam on June 25. Speaking on the occasion, APNGOs Association district president and employees’ union JAC district chairman, Hanumanthu Sairam said that it is the responsibility of every government and contract employees to show their gratitude towards government as it considered their requests.