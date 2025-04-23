NGOs body demands formation of PRC

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (AP NGO) Association State Executive has resolved here on Tuesday urging the State government to immediately address the issues faced by government employees. The demands include promptly setting up a Pay Revision Commission for salary revisions, approving at least one instalment of the three pending Dearness Allowances (DA), and increasing the retirement age for employees of Gurukul schools and public sector organisations.

Association State president KV Siva Reddy and General Secretary A Vidyasagar informed the media about the details of the Executive meeting. KV Siva Reddy emphasised that the state government should focus on resolving employees’ issues. As per decisions taken at the AP JAC meeting on March 17, a memorandum with 14 demands was submitted to the state government. On April 19, a meeting was held with the Chief Secretary to discuss the fulfilment of these demands.

As a result, the State government responded by depositing Rs 6,300 crore, facilitating payments for GPF, APGLI, group insurance, medical reimbursement, and CPS. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Chief Secretary. AP NGO State General Secretary A. Vidyasagar highlighted that during the previous government’s tenure approximately Rs 30,000 crore in dues remained pending.