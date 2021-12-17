NGT hears case on RLIS, says no need of contempt of court case on AP chief secretary

The National Green Tribunal has ordered that construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme should not be undertaken without central environmental clearances and appointed a four-member expert committee to study the construction of the project. The committee was directed to report within 4 months. The court said there was no need for contempt action against the AP chief secretary.

The Telangana government has opposed the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in Andhra Pradesh and NGT is outraged that the orders are being ignored and a contempt petition has been filed in NGT. On the other hand, Gavinolla Srinivas has also filed a petition and an inquiry has been held on this. In addition, the Krishna River Board also examined the RLIS. The KRMB team visited Rayalaseema to look into the Rayalaseema excavation project and submit a report, which caused controversy among the Telugu states regarding the Krishna river water.

The government's argument on these allegations is different. The state government has made it clear to the Krishna Board that the Rayalaseema project is not a new project in any way as it has been undertaken to supply water to the old projects like Telugu Ganga, Srisailam Kudigattu Canal, Galeru-Nagari, and KC Canal. The apex court allowed the allegations and sent them to the Apex Council.