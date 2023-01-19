NHRC registers a case in Kandukur stampede incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case against the death of eight people during the TDP president Chandrababu's road show in Kandukuru, Nellore district on 28th of last month.



Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, a doctor from Vijayawada, filed a complaint with the NHRC on 29th of last month that the road show was deliberately organized in narrow streets and stampeded in order to show that more people had come, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

The complainant brought to the notice of the Commission that 29 people died in a stampede as a result of Chandrababu's actions for publicity in the Godavari Pushkaras during the previous government.

He requested thr commission that the Kandukur incident should be investigated impartially and strict action should be taken against those responsible and justice should be given to the families of the victims.