NIA detains suspected terror link in Andhra Pradesh's Sathya Sai District

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a young man suspected of having ties with terrorist groups in Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh. The suspect residing in Kota Colony, Dharmavaram, the individual has been under close observation by NIA officials who monitor potential terrorist activities in the region.

The suspect who works as a cook in a local hotel, was taken into custody two days ago following credible intelligence. During a subsequent search of his residence, authorities recovered SIM cards, which have since been seized for further investigation. The NIA is also scrutinising the social media accounts as part of their inquiry into his alleged connections to terrorism.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing concern and anxiety following the NIA’s actions. Investigations into suspect's affiliations with terrorist networks are ongoing.