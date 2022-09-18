NIA officials conduct searches over PFI activists in AP, Telangana,

The National Investigation Agency officials on Sunday started raids on terrorist activities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The raids were underway in the Kadapa, Kurnool, and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh along with Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Jagityal in Telangana state.



The inspections are being conducted at the houses of Popular Front of India activists. Searches are being conducted at 20 places across Nizamabad district, Madina Colony in Nirmal District, and Bhainsa and Care Medical located in Tower Circle in Jagitial. They are inquiring about the activities of the Popular Front of India.



As many as 23 teams are conducting searches in the Kurnool and Kadapa districts of AP and two teams in the Guntur district. It is known that the police have already arrested PFI district convener Shadullah and Imran and Abdul. PFI is conducting activities under the guise of karate training and legal awareness.



The NIA found that they were being trained to create communal strife. The NIA is also probing the connection with the Bhainsa riots.