NIA raids on APCLC leaders’ houses

Tirupati/Nellore: NIA sleuths raided the APCLC leader Kranthi Chaitanya’s house in Tiruchanur near here on Monday. Sources said three-member NIA Hyderabad team along with three local revenue staff including two revenue inspectors, a VRO and a woman constable reached the house of Kranthi Chaitanya at 6.30 am and took up searches in the house which went on for three hours. The team armed with a search warrant approached Chaitanya and began searches after informing him. In the three hour search, they seized some documents, books, APCLC monthly magazine and the fact finding reports of committee on some incidents before leaving.

Later, speaking to the media, Kranthi Chaitanya said based on the interrogation of a journalist arrested for alleged Maoists link, the NIA team took up the search in his house and contended that nothing incriminating was found in his house in the searches, except APCLC report, monthly magazine Arunathara etc. Based on the interrogation of journalists, a case was registered against 80 persons for alleged Maoist links including Kranthi Chaitanya. Kranthi Chaitanya, who is a senior advocate and APCLC vice-president, said he had filed a petition in the High Court, Hyderabad and obtained order against any arrest by NIA in the Maoist link case which was now before the Vizag Court. In Nellore, NIA sleuths conducted raids on the houses of APCLC leaders at several places in Nellore town on Monday. According to the sources, a 10-member NIA team divided into two batches AND conducted raids simultaneously on the houses of APCLC district secretary Yellank Venkateswarlu, popularly known as Yenkaiah, at Usman Saheb Pet and women wing leaders Annapoornmma, Anusha at Pathekhan Pet on Monday.