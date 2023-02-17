  • Menu
Nigerian team visits Venkatapuram MPP School

The Nigerian team with the students of Mandal Parishad Primary School at Venkatapuram near Vijayawada on Thursday
Vijayawada (NTR district): A 19-member team from the Nigerian government education department, led by the Local Governance Authority Chairman Sadhik, visited the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Venkatapuram of Vijayawada rural mandal in NTR district on Thursday. The team visited the school along with 'Pratham', an organisation working for providing quality education in the country.

As part of the school visit, the Nigerian government's education department team interacted with the Venkatapuram school teachers and students and enquired about the teaching techniques and learning capacity of the students.

For quality education, Pratham is working by implementing the Teaching at Right Level (TaRL) in India and other 16 countries.

Pratham State programme head G Vinod Deepak, State head P Rambabu, SCERT State nodal officer S Bhanumathi, TaRL master trainer N Kusuma, State observer Gopi Naik, Vijayawada Rural MEO A Venkata Ratnam, MPP School headmaster P Manoja, teaching staff Ch Aruna Kumar and others were present.

