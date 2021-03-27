Top
Nilam Sawhney appointed new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh

Highlights

Amaravati: Nilam Sawhney will be the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has given his consent to the proposal sent by the State Government on Friday evening.

The former chief secretary is at present the advisor to the State Government. According to official circles, she will resign from the post of advisor and take charge as SEC. The tenure of the incumbent SEC N Ramesh Kumar will be over by March 31.

Holding MPTC and ZPTC elections will be the first task of the new SEC.

