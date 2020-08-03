Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar assumes charge as AP SEC, pins hopes on govt's support

Vijayawada: After a long legal battle Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar assumed charge as the State Election Commissioner here on Monday.

It may be recalled that the state government cut short his tenure through a GO and appointed Justice Kanagaraj as the SEC.

Several petitions were filed in the AP High Court, which finally decided that Ramesh Kumar should continue as the SEC. Later the Supreme Court also confirmed the high court judgment and refused to stay the state government order.

Ramesh Kumar after assuming charge stated that the election commission is an independent body and would work without any favour or fervour.and pinned hopes that government will support him as usual.



