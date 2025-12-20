Nimmala dismisses objections over Nallamala Sagar

New Delhi: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Friday said there was no justification for objections if the downstream state sought to utilise surplus Godavari waters that would otherwise flow into the Bay of Bengal.

He asserted that, in accordance with natural principles, Andhra Pradesh had a legitimate right as the downstream state to use such waters and called for immediate approvals for proposed projects, including the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar linkage.

The minister, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil here and discussed pending approvals and release of funds for irrigation projects in the state. He said representations were made seeking immediate financial assistance for projects approved as part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act commitments and for convening a high-level meeting to resolve pending issues.

Stressing that water security was a critical concern for Andhra Pradesh, Ramanaidu urged the Centre to take a positive view keeping in mind the state’s irrigation and drinking water needs. He said stronger Centre–state coordination was essential and sought project-wise water allocations in line with the norms of the Godavari and Vamsadhara river management boards to ensure timely completion.

Referring to disputes over Godavari water utilisation, the minister said the state had no intention of politicising the issue and that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu believed in the welfare of Telugu people in both states.

He suggested that internal political factors in Telangana may have contributed to the dispute and noted that Andhra Pradesh had never objected to projects such as Kaleshwaram and Sitarama Sagar constructed by Telangana.

He pointed out that 1.53 lakh tmc ft of Godavari floodwaters had gone waste into the sea over the past 50 years, including 20,000 tmc ft in the last five years alone, and argued that fears of Telangana turning into a desert were unfounded.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s emphasis on river interlinking, Ramanaidu said Andhra Pradesh was pursuing the same vision. He noted that while around 3,000 tmc ft of Godavari water flows into the sea annually, only about 200 tmc ft was required for the proposed project, warranting immediate approval.

He also sought early clearances for pending works under the Polavaram national project, permanent withdrawal of the 2011 stop-work order, and inclusion of the enhanced canal capacity costs in the project estimate.