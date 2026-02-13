Man held for duping Hyd-based firm

Berhampur: The Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old Andhra Pradesh resident for allegedly defrauding a Hyderabad-based company working on generating Aadhaar cards in Ganjam district of Rs 46 lakh.

The accused, identified as Satyanarayana Seela alias Shiva from Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was the Ganjam district head of the firm which was awarded the contract of generating Aadhaar cards.

Police nabbed the accused from his rented place in Tulasi Nagar in Berhampur town police station area on the basis of a complaint filed by the firm. The company accused him of misappropriating funds amounting to Rs 46 lakh and not clearing the liabilities despite repeated reminders through emails and virtual and physical meetings, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

The company also placed him under suspension over the matter, he added.