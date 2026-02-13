GO 70: Bar Association knocks on MLA Tellam’s door for help

Bhadrachalam: The Bhadrachalam Bar Association demanded the immediate withdrawal of GO Rt No 70, alleging that the order adversely affects the legal rights of people living in Scheduled Areas. In this regard, members of the Bhadrachalam Bar Association met local MLA Tellam Venkata Rao on Thursday and submitted a representation addressed to the Chief Minister, urging reconsideration and withdrawal of the order.

The Association termed the move as detrimental to access to justice, particularly for tribal and economically disadvantaged communities in remote regions. Bar Association President Kota Devadanam expressed objection to the decision, stating that it would weaken the existing mobile court system that has been functioning in Scheduled Areas since 1990.

He said the mobile courts were established to ensure speedy justice for people residing in far-flung tribal areas where access to regular courts is limited.

“Diluting the mobile court system would effectively distance Scheduled Area residents from timely judicial remedies,” Devadanam said. The Association further contended that past High Court rulings had clarified that mobile courts were not constituted for a limited period, raising questions about the legal validity of the recent government order.