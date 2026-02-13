Bandh halts traffic movement

Bhubaneswar: The nationwide strike call given by the central trade unions on Thursday evoked a mixed response in Odisha, disrupting normal life at several places, particularly in the State’s industrial areas.

Members of various trade unions resorted to picketing at markets, bus stops and railway stations in different parts of the State. The protesters also staged road blockades on National and State highways, halting traffic movement for several hours across Odisha.

Protesters locked the ‘Ama Bus’ depot at Master Canteen here, halting bus operations in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The vehicle of a groom heading towards Keranga village in Khurda district from Soro in Balasore district was halted by protesters at Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar. “I travelled over 120 km and all protesters allowed me to move forward. However, my vehicle got caught in Bhubaneswar. I appealed to the bandh supporters to allow me to move forward,” the groom said, appealing to the agitators with folded hands. The vehicle was later allowed to proceed after he raised slogans in support of the strike.

The picketing and demonstrations by labour organisations led to the complete shutdown of business establishments, shops and offices in industrial cities such as Rourkela and Angul. Meanwhile, the nationwide strike call received a partial response in other districts, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where only a few shops and some large business establishments remained closed.

According to reports, 10 central trade unions -- including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) -- along with over 50 independent organisations representing banks, insurance and State and Central employees’ groups, had called the nationwide strike against what they described as the Union government’s pro-corporate and anti-worker policies.

The labour organisations have demanded the repeal of the four labour codes enacted by the Central government. They have also opposed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G), which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that had been in place since the Congress-led UPA regime, besides raising various other farmer- and labour-related issues.

The main Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) had earlier announced their support for the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions against the alleged anti-people legislations and policy measures of the Union government.