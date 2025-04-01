Nimmala lays foundation for rural infra projects

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): Minister for Water Resources Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu lashed out at the previous government for neglecting both farmers and the agricultural sector. He stated that under the NDA administration, efforts are underway to restore prosperity to the farming community.

On Monday, he visited two villages in Yelamanchili mandal and laid the foundation for four gravel roads along agricultural canals.

In Adavipalem village, he initiated road works from the Ambedkar statue to the cremation ground along the Kontheru Channel.

In Medapadu village, he launched gravel road projects at multiple locations. Ramanaidu stressed the importance of gravel roads for farm operations and transportation. He announced that under the coalition government, 100 such roads would be developed across Palakollu constituency, ensuring better accessibility for farmers.

Taking a swipe at the previous regime, he alleged that not a single proper road was built for farmers in the last five years. He criticised the neglect of irrigation systems, stating that even basic maintenance like de-silting canals and repairing sluices, shutters, and ropes was ignored.

Ramanaidu asserted that under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, irrigation systems were being revived, promising better days ahead for farmers.

Former MLC Angara Rammohan, Irrigation Department EE P Subrahmanyeswara Rao, DE Ch Venkata Narayana, In-charge Tahsildar G Naresh Kumar and others participated.