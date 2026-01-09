HYDRAA Commissioner orders swift lake beautification for Sankranti

Hyderabad: Aheadof Sankranti, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed officials to ensure that lakes are fully restored and ready to host kite festival celebrations scheduled from January 13 to 15.

The government has decided to organise kite-flying events at lakes developed by HYDRAA this year. In this backdrop, the Commissioner inspected development works at various lakes.

On Thursday, Ranganath visited Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Thammidikunta in Madhapur and Bam-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake in Bahadurpura, where he reviewed the arrangements.

The Commissioner instructed officials to complete beautification works within three to four days to prepare the venues for the festival. He also reviewed the lighting arrangements and stressed the need for extensive plantation of saplings to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the lakes.

Ranganath gave clear instructions that there should be no negligence in protecting the lakes. He suggested developing surrounding areas to attract the public and asked officials to expedite the creation of walking tracks, lighting facilities, cleanliness measures and security arrangements.

He directed that all works be taken up on a priority basis so that the lakes are fully ready ahead of the festival.