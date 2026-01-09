Mahila Congress meet amid buzz over new Telangana chief

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Mahila Congress state executive committee is likely to convene for a crucial meeting on Monday, 11 January. All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) National Secretary and Telangana in-charge Mayuri Singh will participate in the session, which is set to be held under the leadership of the current state unit chief Sunitha Rao.

The meeting has generated significant political interest amid widespread speculation regarding a leadership transition. With Sunitha Rao’s tenure having already concluded, party insiders suggest that the high command is preparing to appoint a new president. The name of Narayanapet MLA Parnika Reddy is reportedly being considered as a top contender for the post. Sources indicate that Mayuri Singh may provide indications during the meeting as to whether a formal change in the Telangana Mahila Congress leadership is imminent and who the likely successor will be.

Beyond leadership discussions, the national secretary is expected to review the appointment of various committees and evaluate the progress of the Mahila Congress flagship initiative involving the distribution of sanitary pads. Plans are also being considered for Mayuri Singh to visit one or two districts to personally inspect the distribution process.

The executive committee is also slated to deliberate on the party's strategy for the upcoming urban local body elections. Discussions will further focus on the active participation of women leaders in national programmes directed by the AICC and AIMC, including the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram" campaign.