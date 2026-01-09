MISHTI scheme seeks strong push to protect mangroves

Vijayawada: Stating that the primary objective of the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme is to restore degraded mangrove forests along coastal regions and improve the livelihoods of coastal communities, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (National CAMPA) chief executive officer Anand Mohan called for robust and coordinated measures to protect mangrove ecosystems.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national workshop on MISHTI, jointly organised by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the Andhra Pradesh forest department in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Anand Mohan said MISHTI aims to conserve mangroves and protect coastlines from erosion and sea ingress. He noted that the scheme has been under implementation by the Union government for the past two and a half years, with 10 per cent of the National CAMPA funds earmarked for it.

Of the total allocation of Rs 825 crore, only about Rs 100 crore has been utilised so far, he said. While states like Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have significant mangrove cover, he observed that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have not been participating in the scheme to the expected extent.

He underlined that mangroves act as natural protective barriers against cyclones, floods, and storm surges. Their depletion, he said, is leading to saline intrusion into groundwater, damaging agricultural lands, whereas their conservation helps safeguard farmers’ fields and coastal livelihoods.

Earlier, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, Andhra Pradesh, Dr P V Chalapathi Rao, in his welcome address, said forest officials from coastal States, representatives of national institutions, and Union government officials were participating in the workshop.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a steady increase in mangrove cover over the past four decades, which is a positive sign. He said the State government is committed to further strengthening coastal protection.

Dr Chalapathi Rao said Andhra Pradesh has the third-largest mangrove cover in the country after West Bengal and Gujarat, with about 50,000 hectares, of which nearly 40,000 hectares have been notified. Mangroves, he noted, provide first-line defence against cyclones, tsunamis, and floods and prevent saline water intrusion into delta regions.

He added that under MISHTI, which would continue till 2028, mangrove development is being actively promoted. As over 30 per cent of the State’s coastline is facing erosion, management plans are being prepared with the support of the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), he said.

NCCR director Dr R S Kankara, inspector general of forests (NAEB) V L Roy Kullay, and DIG of forests Prashanth Rajagopal, NTR district DFO G Satish Reddy and several forest officials from the Centre and various states.