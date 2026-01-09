Cong trading state assets to stay afloat, alleges BJP chief

Hyderabad: Launching a sharp offensive against the ruling Congress government in Telangana, BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday alleged that the Revanth Reddy administration is surviving solely on land sales. Speaking in Warangal during a two-day tour of the region, Rao accused the Congress of adopting the same “misleading tactics” as the previous BRS regime by prioritising asset liquidation over public welfare.

Rao highlighted that despite the absence of a BJP MP from Warangal, the central government has invested Rs 2,000 crore in local development. He cited the Super Specialty Hospital at KMC, the Sammakka-Sarakka Tribal University in Mulugu, and the Kazipet Coach Factory as evidence of the Centre’s commitment. “Visible development in Warangal is occurring only through central schemes like AMRUT, Smart Cities, and HRIDAY,” he asserted.

The BJP leader criticised the lack of meaningful debate during the recent assembly session, noting that Opposition Leader KCR appeared briefly “like an OTP and vanished.” He questioned the government’s silence on critical failures, including the stoppage of Rythu Bandhu payments, non-payment of unemployment allowances, and mounting Aarogyasri dues to hospitals. Accusing the state of behaving like “land grabbers,” Rao alleged that the government is eyeing prime lands belonging to institutions such as Kakatiya University and Hyderabad Central University. He warned that selling university land would irreparably harm the education sector and urged students to protect their campuses. He further criticised the delay in the promised Rs 4,000 crore underground drainage project in Warangal and urged the state to complete land acquisition for the Mamnoor Airport.

Rao dismissed speculation regarding internal divisions within the BJP, stating the party remains united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He condemned the use of abusive language by both Congress and BRS leaders, describing it as a poor example for the youth. Pointing to recent gains in Panchayat Raj elections, Rao urged voters to support the BJP in upcoming municipal polls to ensure transparency and genuine governance.