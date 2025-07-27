Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu visited Tirumala Srivari with his family, undertaking a pilgrimage on foot via the Alipiri steps before having darshan of the Lord. During the visit, he received blessings from Pandits at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, where he was presented with offerings from the temple.

Addressing the media afterwards, the Minister noted that the coalition government is committed to protecting the spirituality and sanctity of Tirumala. He expressed his prayers to Lord Govinda for the swift completion of the Amaravati and Polavaram projects, aimed at generating jobs for the youth and fostering prosperity across the state.

Ramanaidu highlighted the fulfilment of many promises, including the filling of all reservoirs in Rayalaseema last year, which brought joy and contentment to the local populace.

In a historic move, he reported that for the first time in 25 years, Krishna water was released from Srisailam in July. He outlined plans to fill the Adivipalli reservoir with 3,850 cusecs of Krishna water via the Handri-Neeva system, and mentioned future plans to supply Krishna water to Tirumala through the Balaji reservoir via the Neeva canal.

“The aim is to quench the thirst of devotees. By 2047, our goal is for the Telugu nation to emerge as a global leader,” Minister Ramanaidu concluded.