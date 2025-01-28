Nimmala vows to complete Polavaram left canal by July

Vijayawada : Stating that the Polavaram left canal works will be taken up on top priority basis, minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu said on Monday that tenders have been finalised to take up the works at a cost of Rs1,050 crore.

He said the state government would fulfil the target of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to complete the left canal works by July 2025 and supply irrigation and drinking water from Godavari to north Andhra Pradesh.

Ramanaidu conducted a review meeting with the officials of the water resources department at the irrigation office and discussed the Polavaram project works and left canal.

Later, speaking to media, he said the drinking and irrigation water problem being faced by north Andhra can be solved with the construction of left canal. He alleged the YSRCP government had not taken up the Polavaram left canal works and not paid compensation to the displaced families. He further said the YSRCP government had decreased the left canal capacity from 17,500 cusecs to 8,122 cusecs and gross injustice was meted out to the north Andhra region.

The minister reminded that the Chief Minister had inspected the Polavaram and Polavaram right canal works on priority basis after he came to power.

He said the CM has allocated Rs 1,600 crore for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project. He said CM Chandrababu Naidu is putting in all his efforts to complete the Sujala Sravanti project to supply drinking water and irrigation water to North Andhra.

Referring to Polavaram, the minister said efforts were on to complete the project diaphragm wall by December 2025 and added that the project works updates will be uploaded on the website. He said efforts were on to review the progress of the works on a daily basis.

Senior officials of the water resources department participated in the review meeting.