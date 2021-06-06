Nine children test Covid positive in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Creating panic about the possible third wave of Covid pandemic, at least nine children tested positive for coronavirus in Chittoor district. District Medical and Health officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sri Hari confirmed the infections in children in the age group of 4-10 years on Sunday.

The children were admitted in Ruia hospital in Tirupati where special arrangements were made at the children's hospital building.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy CS RMO Dr EB Devi said that keeping in view the future scenario, special arrangements were made in the paediatric block where 7 ICU beds, 7 non-ICU oxygen beds and 10 normal beds.

Also ramping up the facilities for Covid positive paediatric cases, the hospital has geared up to allocate 60-70 per cent beds out of total 216 paediatric beds for Covid cases while the remaining will be for non-Covid cases. The doctors of the paediatric department have been providing the care to the children who were admitted there.