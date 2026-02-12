Nine held in 36 theft cases; 40 tolas of gold recovered

Penukonda: Police arrested nine persons involved in 36 property offences across the Penugonda sub-division and recovered 40 tolas of stolen gold along with two two-wheelers, Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, IPS, said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Penugonda Police Station, the SP stated that Noor Mujamil, a most-wanted accused involved in 11 cases under Gorantla police limits, was apprehended.

Police seized 13 tolas of gold and two motorcycles from his possession.

In a separate operation, eight members of the Arun Kumar gang, hailing from Pavagada in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, were arrested for their involvement in 25 cases of chain snatching and night house burglaries.

The offences were reported in Madakasira Market, Penugonda Market, Madakasira Rural and other police station limits including Agali, Gudibanda, Kalyandurg (KIA), Roddam, Penukonda, Somandepalli and Parigi. The SP said 27 tolas of gold were recovered from the gang. One more accused is yet to be arrested. Three special police teams played a crucial role in tracing and arresting the accused. The SP commended the officers for their coordinated efforts. DSP Narsingappa and Circle Inspectors Raghavan, Sekhar and Raj Kumar were present at the media briefing.