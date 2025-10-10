Live
Nine red sanders logs seized, one held
Highlights
Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Thursday arrested a smuggler and seized nine red sanders logs in Pullampeta forest division in Annamayya district on Thursday.
On the directions of Task Force incharge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu ,Task Force SP P Srinivas and DSP Sharif task force team led by RI Vinod Kumar RSI Sai Giridhar team conducted a combing operation in Annamayya district of Reddipalli Cheruvu forest area.
A man was found suspiciously by task force personnel and he tried to run away. The task force personnel surrounded and arrested him.
Nearby area the team found they seized the logs.
Case was registered and investigation is on.
