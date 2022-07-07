Nine-year old boy who fell in borewell rescued by local youth in Eluru

A 9-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a borehole while playing was rescued by the locals. The boy, who was stuck in it for more than 5 hours, finally survived the accident with the help of local youth. The incident took place in Gundugolanukunta, Dwarka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district.



Going into the details, a 9-year-old Poornajaswant of Gundugolanukunta was playing near his house on Wednesday evening near 400 feet deep bore well in which garbage was dumped. Jaswant went over to get the stick did not notice the well and accidentally slipped into it. He got stuck on a rock at a depth of 30 feet. But when the parents did not see their son Jaswant for some time started searching the houses and surrounding areas. Finally, around 9 pm, locals found Jaswant screaming from the bore well. The locals rushed to the bore well and tried to save the boy with the help of ropes.



As it was not possible, the local youth Suresh tied a rope around his waist and went down into the borewell and pulled the boy up by tying the rope around his waist. The locals breathed a sigh of relief after Jaswant survived the accident. Upon receiving the information,



Bhimadolu fire personnel reached the spot and inquired about the health condition of the boy. The causes of the accident were known. The villagers are expressing happiness as the boy Jaswant, who was in the borewell for about 5 hours survived.