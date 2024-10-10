Niti Aayog to aid construction of two medical colleges

Vijayawada : Niti Aayog responded positively to extend financial assistance for the construction of medical colleges in the second and third phases in Andhra Pradesh. Health, minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav met Niti Aayog member Dr K Vinod Paul in Delhi on Wednesday during his Delhi visit and explained the importance of extending financial support to Andhra Pradesh on construction of medical colleges in the state.

Satya Kumar Yadav requested the Union government for providing viability gab funding of two medical colleges being constructed at Paderu and Piduguralla.

Satya Kumar in a statement on Wednesday said that Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul has assured to extend assistance to Andhra Pradesh. He further said 12 medical colleges have to be constructed in the state in second and third phase and two are being constructed with the support of Union government at Paderu and Piduguralla.

He said the previous YSRCP government had estimated that Rs 500 crore is required for construction of each medical college and Rs 200 crore is required for the maintenance of each every year. Satya Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government had announced construction of 17 medical colleges but later totally neglected their construction.

He further alleged that the previous government had also not sanctioned its share. He said the NDA government in the state has decided to opt for alternative methods to get funds and seeking the support of Niti Aayog for viability gap funding as these two medical colleges are constructed in remote areas.

Minister Satya Kumar also discussed with the Niti Aayog development of critical care units in all district hospitals in the state. He explained that Niti Aayog that critical care and trauma cases are increasing in the district hospitals which are needed to be developed. The minister also explained the importance of strengthening the aspiration blocks in hospitals. He invited Vinod Paul to visit Andhra Pradesh and he responded positively to the request.



Satya Kumar also met Union minority welfare minister George Kurian on Wednesday and requested him to sanction assistance for the development of minorities in Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in Anantapur district.

He said the Union government is sanctioning funds and assistance to the fishermen community and requested the Union minister to extend such benefits to minorities also. He said the George Kurian responded positively and agreed to visit the Andhra Pradesh to study the socio and economic conditions of minorities.