Nitin Gadkari to take part in NHs programme in Tirupati on Nov 28

Tirupati: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will take part in a programme to be organised by the department of national highways at SV University stadium in Tirupati on November 28. The Minister will reach Tirupati at 7.30 pm on November 27 and will proceed to Tirumala directly. After overnight stay there, he will have Suprabhatam darshan on the next morning of Lord Venkateswara and worship Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanur.

He will take part in Subrahmanya Swamy abhishekam at 10.30 am to be held at Nehru Municipal school grounds before reaching SVU stadium. After the programme, the Minister will leave for airport enroute to New Delhi.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy reviews the arrangements for the minister's programme with officials and entrusted the responsibilities to different departments. Joint Collector DK Balaji, municipal commissioner Anupama Anjali, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Rama Rao and other district officials attended the meeting.