NMC collects Rs 65.09 lakh tax arrears at Lok Adalat

Nellore: The Nellore Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 65.09 lakh in long-pending taxes during a settlement at National Lok Adalat held on Saturday. This includes Rs 32.59 lakh from tap connections, Rs 4.5 lakh from trade licenses and others.

After noticing the NMC facing hurdles in collecting long-pending taxes, NMC Commissioner YO Nandan introduced the concept of collecting taxes through Lok Adalat, which yielded good results.

Speaking to the media, Nandan said the NMC has collected Rs 4.5 crore outstanding during three Lok Adalats.

Stating that notices were served to 500 people through Lok Adalat and action will be taken against those, who fail to pay the out-standings even after receiving court notices.