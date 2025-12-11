NMU to hold second state conference tomorrow

Vijayawada: The National Mazdoor Unity Association (NMU), which has been consistently working for the welfare, rights, and grievance redressal of employees in public transport sector, would be organising its Second State Conference (Maha Sabha) at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday (December 12).

In a joint press release issued here on Wednesday, NMU State president PV Ramana Reddy and general secretary Y Srinivasa Rao appealed to transport workers from across the State to attend the conference in large numbers and make it a grand success. The leaders said the Maha Sabha would include the election of the new state committee.

The union leaders appealed to all workers to actively participate and ensure the success of the Conference.

Also, they said detailed discussions on key issues such as promotions for public transport employees, filling vacant posts, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), purchase of new buses, and continuation of the earlier RTC service rules within the present transport department.

They added that a total of 23 major issues would be deliberated, and resolutions would be submitted to the government.

Further, they said Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy would attend as the chief guest, while Ministers Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Payyavula Keshav would participate as special guests. MPs Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Gadde Rammohan Rao, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Transport Department MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, APJAC Chairman Alapati Vidyasagar, and other dignitaries would take part, they added.