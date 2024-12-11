No authority can deprive people of constitutional rights: SVU VC

Tirupati: The 76th World Human Rights Day was commemorated with fervour and commitment across various institutions under the aegis of the Department of Human Rights and Social Development at Sri Venkateswara University.

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, who emphasised that no authority has the power to deprive anyone of their inherent and constitutional rights. He urged society to understand, respect and uphold human rights to create an equitable world.

Presiding over the event, College Dean BV Muralidhar traced the origins of Human Rights Day back to December 10, 1948, when the then US President Franklin D Roosevelt introduced the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United Nations.

Principal of SVU College of Arts Prof K Sudha Rani expressed concern that despite advancements in education, human rights violations, especially against women and children, continue to rise. She called for widespread awareness to combat discrimination and violence, stressing that such injustices hinder the establishment of a just society.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) echoed the theme ‘Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now’ with a rally to raise awareness among students.

The event was initiated by Prof C Vani, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, who applauded the Department of Law for organising such programmes through the Legal Support Cell. Prof Anuradha, convener of the cell, underscored the importance of protecting human rights as a foundation for a peaceful and inclusive society. Dr Sunita Kanipakam, Dr Indira and law students also contributed to the event’s success.

Human rights awareness programmes were also conducted by SOCHURSOD and WINS Tirupati in three local schools. E G Vishnu Vardhan, Headmistress of PM SHRI ZPGHS Plus Renigunta, highlighted the importance of reducing gender disparities and encouraged students to fulfill their social responsibilities. Advocate K Sravani, WINS head R Meera and artist B Kiran Kumari spoke about integrating human values into everyday life.

The Department of Management Studies at SV College of Engineering marked the occasion by collaborating with the United Human Rights Federation. Discussions centred on incorporating human rights principles into corporate policies to enhance employee well-being. Dr M Neeraja, Head of the Department, emphasised human rights’ role in corporate governance. Dr Ankaiah from the Way Foundation, RPF CI K Madhusudhan and TUDA secretary Dr G Venkata Narayana addressed the gathering, which included Principal Dr N Sudhakar Reddy, faculty members and students.