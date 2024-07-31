No carrying pregnant women on dolis from now on: CM

Vijayawada: Directing the officials to improve basic facilities for pregnant women in tribal areas, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that there should not be any incidents of carrying pregnant women in dolis hereafter. He asked the officials to set up pregnant women hostels in tribal region.

Reviewing tribal welfare with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over deteriorating living standards in tribal areas due to collapse of government systems in the past. He said officials should introduce feeder ambulances to prevent carrying of pregnant women in dolis from now on. He said the previous YSRCP government neglected the welfare measures introduced by previous TDP government for the benefit of tribals.

The Chief Minister said that the YSRCP government stopped the welfare schemes introduced for the benefit of tribals, including NTR Vidyonnati, Ambedkar Overseas Vidyanidhi and Best Available Schools.

Enquiring about the marketing of Araku coffee, the Chief Minister recalled how he had promoted Araku coffee at both national and international levels to improve the living standards of tribals. He said officials should encourage natural farming in tribal areas as organic products have more demand in the market. Producing honey, horticulture and coffee plantation should be encouraged. At the same time, he warned officials against cultivation of ganja in Agency areas. He stressed the need for revamping ITDA, GCC and Tricor to serve the tribals in a better manner.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to come prepared with national schemes meant for tribals and proposals to utilise those schemes for the benefit of tribals in the state. He said officials should collect details of tribal cultivations methods, crops, yield and income. He directed the officials to celebrate International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9 in a grand manner.