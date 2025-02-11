Chandrababu Orders Smooth Travel to Srisailam via Forest Route

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Forest Department officials to ensure that devotees traveling to the Srisailam temple via the forest route do not face any difficulties. He also instructed the department to fully cooperate in road repairs within forest areas.

During a review meeting with ministers and secretaries at the state secretariat on Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, G. Ananta Ramu, presented a report on the department’s progress till January this financial year and the action plan for the remaining two months.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy brought to the CM’s attention that many Shaiva pilgrimage sites are located within forest areas and that devotees traveling to these temples are facing inconveniences due to forest department regulations. Taking serious note of the issue, the Chief Minister ordered immediate instructions to field-level officials to prevent any disruptions for devotees.

CM Naidu also emphasised the need for expanding greenery to transform Andhra Pradesh into a pollution-free state. He urged the municipal and urban development departments to adopt the best practices implemented by other states for pollution control. He further instructed the forest department to utilize NREGS funds for large-scale contour trench construction in forest areas.

The Chief Minister noted that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is actively working on bringing Kumki elephants from Karnataka to address the elephant menace in certain parts of the state. He directed officials to expedite this process with full cooperation.