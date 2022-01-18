No drinking water supply in Guntur on Jan 19, 20

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Challa Anuradha informed the citizens that due to repairs to the drinking water pipeline from Nehru Nagar to Lakshmipuram, there will be no drinking water supply in some areas in Guntur city on January 19 and 20.

In a statement, she said that due to repairs to the drinking water pipeline, drinking water supply will be stopped at Takkellapadu water filtration plant on January 19, after supplying drinking water. She said that there will be interruption in drinking water supply to Lakshmipuram, Stambalagaruvu, Gujjangundla, AT Agragharam, Market Yard, Housing Board, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Syamalanagar, Hanumaiahnagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bongaralabeedu, Vasantharayapuram and Sarada Colony. She made it clear that drinking water supply will be resumed from January 20 evening. She urged the people to make alternative arrangements for drinking water and cooperate with the GMC.